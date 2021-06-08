We are celebrating National BFF Day and Chris Harrison is leaving The Bachelor for good

  • On Good Things Utah this morning – Happy National Best Friend Day! We have a lot of besties on our set and new data from online retailer Zulily shows what’s important to friends when it comes to friendship. Support (79%) and humor (66%) – and even a supportive partner (84%) – are essential ingredients for maintaining successful modern-day friendships.
  • Plus, longtime host Chris Harrison is leaving ABC’s Bachelor and Bachelorette franchise. The 49-year-old host reached an eight-figure settlement with ABC hours after Katie Thurston’s season 17 premiere of The Bachelorette on Monday. The news comes after Harrison came under fire in February for his apparent defense of controversial season 25 contestant (and eventual winner) Rachael Kirkconnell, who made headlines for her racially insensitive past.
  • And the homebound pandemic has increased divorces, and sex specialist Dr. Ruth Westheimer says it also affected sex. She says now that we are turning a corner, “People became lonely. So, go find yourself a partner.” We’ll tell you the legendary sex therapist’s other recommendations for singles and couples.
  • Also, you’ve heard of love languages, but what about apology language? Reagan shares with us the right and most effective way to apologize.
  • Finally, it can be done! We are talking about training your cat. Reagan says with a little patience and a lot of treats you too can train your cat like you do your dog. Tune in for these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on the second hour of GTU.
Nicea DeGering
Nicea loves morning television in Utah! A self-proclaimed “night person,“ she has been getting up and hopping onto the Good Things Utah set for over a decade now.

