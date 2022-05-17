- On GTU Hour 2 this morning – Our Host Take Over week continues on this Tuesday: It’s Surae Day! And we wanted to have fun with our girl from back east with a little Washington D.C. trivia, are these true Surae?
- You know you’re from Washington, DC when:
- You say you’re from DC, but you actually live in VA or MD but are too tired to explain where.
- You don’t consider exploding man hole covers to be an unusual occurrence.
- You know where the Pentagon really is but never bother to correct anyone about its location.
- When it takes you 45 minutes to drive 3 miles on I-66, 95, 395, 495, 50, 123, 29, or 270, it’s a pretty good day.
- There are at least fifteen ways to get everywhere and you know which way to go based on the weather, time of day, current political climate, terrorism road closures, and whether you are coming or going.
- Plus, he’s one of Surae’s favorites who starred one of the most popular television series of the ’80s, Magnum, P.I. stood out among other action-packed, glossy programs like Miami Vice because of its lush Hawaiian location and easy-going charm of star Tom Selleck in a career defining role. As Thomas Magnum, he cruised around Oahu in his employer’s bright red Ferrari, solving cases as a private investigator. When he wasn’t righting wrongs, he was dealing with the security at the sprawling estate of famous and reclusive writer Robin Masters, who let him live in his guest house as well as avail himself of all his luxury items. Magnum was aided by old Navy buddies T.C. and Rick, as well as by Masters’ stuffy British butler Higgins. You may recognize the mustache and be able to hum the theme song, but Deena is sharing facts you might not know about Mr. Mustache Magnum, P.I.!
- And her newest crush? Thor himself! Nicea shares what Surae probably doesn’t know about Chris Hemsworth. HEMSWORTH’S “CINEMATIC CRUSH” IS ROBIN WRIGHT IN THE 1987 MOVIE “THE PRINCESS BRIDE.” “She’s just so incredibly beautiful and confident and strong and smart and witty,” Hemsworth told W magazine in 2017. “I love that movie.” Also one of the reasons he got into acting was to financially support his family! “I loved film and TV, but it was like we had no money,” Hemsworth told Variety in 2019. “I wanted to pay off their house, initially. That was my sort of thing.” The actor went on to say that his motivation led him to “put too much pressure” on himself when it came to auditions. “If I hadn’t taken it upon myself to take care of my family, I might have been more relaxed.”
- At the end of the show, Surae’s favorite dessert from Doki Doki. You have to see this incredible concoction to believe it! Hope you tune in with us for all things Surae on her Host Take Over day on GTU Hour 2.