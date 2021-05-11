We announce the lucky winners of our Garth Brooks ticket giveaway

Good Things Utah

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Sign up for our GTU Newsletter and Recipe Newsletter, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!
  • On Good Things Utah this morning – We are announcing the Garth Brooks concert winners! Six of our lucky viewers each get a pair of tickets when the country superstar visits Rice Eccles July 17th. Congrats!
  • Plus, do you hate leftovers? There are definitely reasons. Why do people respond so differently to leftovers? Is it a class issue, with the upper class snubbing leftovers as being below them? Or perhaps some people get nervous about eating old food? Turns out, it’s all those things and more. Talking with experts, we learned that one’s approach to leftovers depends on a variety of factors including economics, food safety and even sustainability. We’ll tell you why money and mold play a huge role.
  • And this is a heart stopper for every parent. A 4 year old boy orders $2,600 worth of SpongeBob SquarePants popsicles on Amazon! No one was more surprised than Jennifer Bryant when she was alerted that her son, Noah, had ordered 51 cases of SpongeBob SquarePants popsicles through her Amazon account. That’s a whole lot of popsicles!
  • Finally, what backyard personality are you? Identifying your backyard’s role in your family’s health and happiness is the key to cultivating a purposeful outdoor space that is customized to your needs. Surae has the personality traits that will tell you what kind of ‘backyarder’ you are! Hope you join us for a fun GTU Hour 2.
Nicea DeGering
Nicea DeGering
Nicea loves morning television in Utah! A self-proclaimed “night person,“ she has been getting up and hopping onto the Good Things Utah set for over a decade now.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

Good Morning Utah

More Good Morning Utah

Good Things Utah Sponsors