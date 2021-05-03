We announce our Mother’s Day Makeover winner, and a Utah woman delivers a baby on flight to Hawaii

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – One of the great symbols of change and hope for many can be found by looking at butterflies. The peaceful winged creature’s metamorphosis from a crawling caterpillar to a beautiful, colorful butterfly is one of nature’s great metaphors for transformation and growth.

“A lot of our customers and for a lot of people, they see butterflies as this really special creature that, you know, comes out and flies away and it's free. To them, I think it represents their loved ones. It's a way to represent and remember them and kind of feel like they're a little bit closer,” Michael Bautner, who runs Riverbottom Butterflies in Draper with his brother, Parker, tells ABC4.