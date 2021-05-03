We announce our Mother’s Day Makeover winner, and a Utah woman delivers a baby on flight to Hawaii

- On Good Things Utah this morning – We announce the winner of our Mother’s Day Makeover. Congrats from all of us to: Gina Coleman! Be sure to tune in Friday to meet her and see before and after pictures.
- Plus, this is an incredible story. A doctor and a team of neonatal medical professionals were in the right place at the right time – helping a Utah woman deliver her baby onboard an hours long flight to Hawaii. Lavinia “Lavi” Mounga was traveling from Salt Lake City to Hawaii on April 28 for a family vacation when she gave birth to her son, Raymond, at just 29 weeks gestation. Dr. Dale Glenn, a Hawaii Pacific Health family medicine physician, along with Lani Bamfield, Amanda Beeding and Mimi Ho – neonatal intensive care unit nurses from North Kansas City Hospital – were also on board. We have all the details about what happened next!
- And during the COVID-19 pandemic, virtual employees are resettling where they want to live rather than where they have to work. As remote work became a way of life for so many people during the COVID-19 pandemic and the more months passed, the clearer it became that many things would never go back to how they were before. Since then, families all across the country have been taking full advantage this lifestyle shift by abandoning the locations they were tied to only because of their jobs. To find out more click here: https://www.today.com/home/what-are-zoom-towns-families-try-out-remote-work-trend-t217175 Hope you join us for these Hot Topics and more this morning on GTU.