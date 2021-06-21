We announce a new contest starting today

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) - Karma Fry remembers the moment she graduated from massage therapy school 18 years ago. She was only 23-years-old and dreamt of running her own business. The endeavor began when a unit opened up at the "Owl Building," a nickname given to the business complex by its tenants and management team over the years because of its resemblance to a treehouse.

"I was so young, naïve, scared, and insincere. I knew nothing about running a business. But I was surrounded by all these amazing mentors who had been in the healing arts for decades. It completely changed my life in ways that I didn't even recognize at the time," says Fry.