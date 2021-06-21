We announce a new contest starting today

- On Good Things Utah this morning – We have a new contest starting today! You can win passes to the Outside Adventure Expo coming up this weekend. Head over to abc4.com/contests to enter. The contest ends on Thursday at noon, so go enter to win now!
- Plus, at long last, another Amazon Prime Day is here, just in time for summer fun. Although Prime Day doesn’t officially kick off until June 21, the discounts have already begun rolling out. Early deals are going fast, though, as they always do, so now is the time to scroll on through and find your favorites. From appliances to work-from-home necessities to things you truly didn’t know you needed until now, our editors personally selected their favorite Prime Day deals to shop. Ali has the hottest deals available today.
- And with 36 straight hours of deals, Target’s shopping bonanza is 24 hours longer than Amazon Prime Day! The retailer is expected to have deep discounts on home décor, clothing, electronics, toys and pantry must-haves. The site will be filled with “pamper yourself magic,” according to the company. Unlike Amazon, a key benefit to shopping with Target is that there is no membership sign-up required. In addition, Target is teasing that there will be deep discounts on food and beverages for the first time this year.
- Finally, it’s fair to say that few women look forward to getting their period, so it may be surprising that so many have used methods to bring it on sooner. There are various reasons why a woman might wish to induce her menstrual cycle. Perhaps she wants to get her period over and done with before a holiday or a special occasion. Maybe she has an irregular cycle and wants more predictability so that she can plan a pregnancy. Or her period could be delayed, causing her to feel stressed or worried. Whatever the reason, Surae is sharing a number of natural methods that can help.
- And at the end of the show, if you are enjoying the great outdoors this summer you will want to take a few precautions to keep your family safe from bug bites, heat stroke and poison ivy. Nicea has the advice you need before that next hike! Hope you join us this morning for a fun first hour of GTU.