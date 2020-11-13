We all miss live music, and local bands miss performing

Live music is one thing we’ve certainly all been missing during the pandemic, but that hasn’t stopped band Suit Up, Soldier from working hard in the studio on their debut album. It drops early next year, and we got a sneak peek of their talent first hand.

Sitting down with lead vocalist Wesley Monahan and drummer Spartacus, we learn about their journey to completing their album, their sound, what inspires the men, and all about that incredible style. And of course, we couldn’t leave without our own sneak peek of their first single, Villains. Make sure to check it out below, and follow along at: IG @suitupsoldier_ facebook Suit Up, Soldier and online at suitupsoldier.com

