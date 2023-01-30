OGDEN, UT (Good Things Utah) – From breakfast to dinner, WB’s Eatery has everything, including vegetarian food, full-course meals, and even non-alcoholic drinks. Anything you could want is here, and Vivi Wanderley-Britt joined us to talk about the

Vivi’s goal with WB’s Eatery is to have something for everyone, with inclusivity being her goal. One of their staple items is the non-alcoholic beverages they offer, which they call dry cocktails. While similar to mocktails, the dry cocktails here don’t have to be sweet, and Vivi uses non-alcoholic spirits to provide a wide range of non-alcoholic beverages.

Not only are these dry cocktails super tasty, but they are also low in calories and sugar, making them better than the traditional mocktail. WB’s Eatery has also started catering, and they bring their non-alcoholic beverage truck to events and parties for everyone to be included.

For people who are interested in making these non-alcoholic beverages, WB’s Eatery sells the mixers and packages with recipes included, so you can make these delicious drinks at home! For people who want to experience these drinks and food in person, the restaurant is located on 455 25th Street in Ogden, and you can get 15% off when you use the code ABC15. For more information, visit wbseatery.com. Happy eating!