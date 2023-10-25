PARK CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Sally Tauber, Director of Development for Peace House, joined us on the show to share ways to support anti-violence organizations during Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

They have an event coming up called “It can happen to anyone”. It centers around getting more information from our sexual assault team, and the intersection between domestic violence and assault. Peace House is also participating in a 24-hour community-wide event in Park City; Live PC Give PC is a great way to learn more about what Peace House does to help survivors, and donate directly to the cause

Peace House offers resources such as clinical therapy, housing navigation, shelter and a 24/7 helpline to ensure they are available to help anyone who may be experiencing domestic and/or interpersonal violence.

For more information visit: peacehouse.org and connect on social media @peacehousepc