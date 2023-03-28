Kyriaki was back in studio for an important discussion on motherhood and anxiety. She tells us, “like a lot of moms, my battle with anxiety began when I first had kids.” Here are some of her favorite ways to cope with anxiety in motherhood.

Coping with Anxiety

Smile

You can actually trick your brain to feel calm. When you smile it signals to your brain that there is no danger and starts to create a different neural pathway.

On the other hand, if anxiety or panic starts to set in when you’re doing something mundane, like making coffee, your brain will start to associate coffee with stress. So smile. And trick your brain. 😉

Breathe

Taking deep belly breaths can reset your nervous system from your frantic sympathetic nervous system (which is our fight, flight or freeze nervous system) into our parasympathetic nervous system, which is our rest and digest system.

It only takes a couple of minutes and you can do it anywhere!

I like to do deep inhales through my nose, exhales through my mouth or box breathing, which is inhaling for four counts, holding for four, whaling for four and holding for four.

Play the Movie

Many times the cause of my anxiety is an overloaded mental load, full of all the tasks, chores and emergencies we as moms face day to day.

If I’m overloaded, I like to take a few minutes to “play the movie” – this is visualizing the next few tasks, day or even the next few days. I play it forward in my mind so I can get a clear picture of what I need to do, how I need to prepare and what the day or days will look like.

Spare no detail and don’t catastrophize or sugar coat the events, just visualize the most likely scenario and what you will need physically, emotionally and otherwise.

Connect

Humans are hardwired to need connection – but often motherhood can be an isolating, lonely and solo job.

Taking the time to call a friend, meet up for coffee or go on a hike are great ways to connect.

Positive interactions can release dopamine, oxytocin and other chemicals in the brain that make us feel happy, loved, relaxed and recharged.

Limit Screen Time

Social media, podcasts, audio books are all great- in spurts.

However, when you’re constantly inundated with external noise, your brain can’t process the millions of interactions and emotions coming at you. This causes emotions and reactions to pile up, causing or adding to your anxiety.

Take a few moments throughout the day to completely unplug and let your brain and thoughts catch up.

If you are experiencing anxiety, depression or other mental health issues you are not alone. You can find several resources at: thedenmother.net or feel free to reach out to Kyriaki on the connection page!

For more on anxiety, visit thedenmother.net. You can also follow me on Instagram @the_kyriaki and download the denmother podcast wherever you get your podcasts.