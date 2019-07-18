Watermelon Radish Salad

Catch the taste of summer with this delicious recipe shared by Collin, Executive Chef at Kimi’s Chop and Oyster House.

Mmm, today we learned how to make a delicious salad that tastes just like summer. This mix of cool watermelons, radishes, snap peas and savory goat cheese is guaranteed to make your mouth water. The recipe makes 4 servings, so make sure to share it with your family and friends for a nice summer treat.

Ingredients:

1 pound watermelon radish

1 pound snap peas

1/2 pound goat cheese log

1 egg

1/2 cup flour

1 cup panko bread crumbs

3 cups vegetable oil

1 lemon

1/2 cup EVOO

1/2 cup honey

1/4 cup pomegranate juice

Directions:

Peel watermelon radish. Slice thinly on a mandolin. Set in cold water and put aside. Julienne slice snap peas. Blanch in boiling water for 1 minute. Put in ice bath and set aside. Whisk together honey and pomegranate juice in a small bowl, set aside. Whisk egg in a small bowl. Place flour and panko crumbs each in a small bowl. Cut goat cheese log into 4 equal pieces. Dip each piece of cheese into flour, then egg, then panko crumbs; set aside. Heat up vegetable oil in a small saucepan over high heat. Cautiously test the oil to make sure it is hot enough to fry the cheese balls by dropping some panko crumbs into the oil to see if they brown easily in the hot oil. Add the cheese balls and fry for 3 minutes or until golden brown. Remove and place on paper towel to absorb extra oil. Dry off 12 slices of watermelon radish. Toss with lemon juice, EVOO and a pinch of Himalayan pink salt and pepper; enough liquid to just coat lightly. Arrange 3 radish slices on plate. Place fried goat cheese in middle, top with snap peas, drizzle with pomegranate honey. Enjoy!

