Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — It’s a new combo that will take your taste buds by surprise in the best way. Kiana Williams joined us on the show with a Watermelon Grilled Shrimp Appetizer.

Ingredients:

1 pound raw shrimp

4 cups fresh watermelon, diced large

4 tablespoon Montreal steak seasoning blend

1 cup fresh parsley, rinsed

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon garlic salt

1/4 cup Worcestershire

2/3 cup avocado oil

2 fresh limes

Sea salt and fresh ground pepper to taste

1/4 cup queso fresco cheese (or feta), crumbled

Directions: In medium bowl, mix together Worcestershire, seasoning, oil, and marinade. Cook for 5-7 minutes or until peels are pink. Stir to evenly coat all the shrimp once cooked / peeled. adding more seasoning if desired. Add the diced watermelon to the sauced shrimp and stir gently. Serve chilled with crumbled queso fresco / feta & parsley on top.