Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — It’s a new combo that will take your taste buds by surprise in the best way. Kiana Williams joined us on the show with a Watermelon Grilled Shrimp Appetizer.

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound raw shrimp
  • 4 cups fresh watermelon, diced large
  • 4 tablespoon Montreal steak seasoning blend
  • 1 cup fresh parsley, rinsed
  • 1 teaspoon paprika 
  • 1 teaspoon garlic salt 
  • 1/4 cup Worcestershire 
  • 2/3 cup avocado  oil
  • 2 fresh limes 
  • Sea salt and fresh ground pepper to taste
  • 1/4 cup queso fresco cheese (or feta), crumbled

Directions: In medium bowl, mix together Worcestershire, seasoning, oil, and marinade. Cook for 5-7 minutes or until peels are pink. Stir to evenly coat all the shrimp once cooked / peeled. adding more seasoning if desired. Add the diced watermelon to the sauced shrimp and stir gently. Serve chilled with crumbled queso fresco / feta & parsley on top. 