Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — It’s a new combo that will take your taste buds by surprise in the best way. Kiana Williams joined us on the show with a Watermelon Grilled Shrimp Appetizer.
Ingredients:
- 1 pound raw shrimp
- 4 cups fresh watermelon, diced large
- 4 tablespoon Montreal steak seasoning blend
- 1 cup fresh parsley, rinsed
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- 1 teaspoon garlic salt
- 1/4 cup Worcestershire
- 2/3 cup avocado oil
- 2 fresh limes
- Sea salt and fresh ground pepper to taste
- 1/4 cup queso fresco cheese (or feta), crumbled
Directions: In medium bowl, mix together Worcestershire, seasoning, oil, and marinade. Cook for 5-7 minutes or until peels are pink. Stir to evenly coat all the shrimp once cooked / peeled. adding more seasoning if desired. Add the diced watermelon to the sauced shrimp and stir gently. Serve chilled with crumbled queso fresco / feta & parsley on top.