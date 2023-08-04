Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Watermelon is a summertime favorite, and today Lisa Corrigan from Delish Dime shared the recipe for Watermelon Berry Nut Salad.

Ingredients

Watermelon chunks

Blueberries

Strawberries, sliced

Blackberries

Fresh lime juiceNut of your choice – yummy pairings are almonds, macadamia nuts, pecans, walnuts

Directions

1. Toss all of the fruit together in a large salad bowl

2. Squeeze the fresh lime juice over the top

3. Sprinkle the nuts over the top and mix everything together!

Her ecookbook is available for purchase through the link in her Instagram bio @delishdime

