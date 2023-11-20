Pam Baumeister, watercolor artist, talks cultivating gratitude this Thanksgiving with a watercolor leaf place setting. We experience her guiding us in and exercise that is more than just an art project, but also incorporates elements of mindfulness and gratitude, making it a memorable experience for the whole family.

We learn how a simple watercolor project can alleviate holiday stress, and how transformative the power of gratitude is for our mental well-being. .

Pam currently has a solo art show at the Sprague Library, located at 2131 S. 1100 E. in Sugar House, running now until December 9th. Visitors to the show can even enter a print giveaway!

pambaumeister.com