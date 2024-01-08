Watercolor artist Pam Baumeister asked Deena to send over a few candid, personal photos of boys, and a bit about them. She then chose a photo to paint and revealed the (almost) finished product on the air.

Through the segment, we learn what makes a photo just right for a watercolor portrait; the lighting, the memory, and the space around the photo. Pam leads Deena in finishing the portrait live so viewers can see how a watercolor portrait comes together, and adds an extra special personal touch! Pam tells the new year brings treasured memories. It’s so special to preserve them since kids don’t stop growing. A commission by Pam makes a truly precious gift.

See more of Pam’s incredible work at ‘A New Page,’ opening on January 12th – 26th at JKR Gallery in Provo with an opening reception from 6-9pm on January 12). The show is all about starting anew and embracing the beauty around us.

JKR Gallery is located in Provo, UT 84601 1675 N Freedom blvd, Unit 7B

@pam_baumeister