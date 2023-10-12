SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Salt Lake Community College is hosting renowned water policy expert Robert Glennon as a featured speaker at the college’s annual Tanner Forum on Social Ethics on Oct. 25. Glennon will be talking about “Water in the West,” with water being a critical resource that we all rely on every day.

Glennon is the author of two books, including the New York Times bestseller, Unquenchable. His work had shaped the policy debate around water crisis, the limited supply and how it should be managed. Glennon is an expert with deep knowledge of the scientific, historical, economic, and legal issues associated with water use.

Utah is the 2nd driest state in the nation and has fully allocated water resources. The forum and Glennon’s visit, provide a unique opportunity to learn more about of Utah’s most critical issues – water use and conservation.

Attendees will have a chance to ask questions and meet Glennon at a book signing event.

Annual Tanner Forum on Social Ethics

Wednesday, October 25 at 7 pm

The Grand Theatre on SLCC’s South City Campus

Tickets are free but a ticket is required to attend.

Visit SLCC.edu/tanner for more information.

