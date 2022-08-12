Sam Bakker from the Water Lantern Festival came to Good Things Utah to talk about the upcoming event in Syracuse, near Ogden. The festival is the largest growing lantern event in the US and tours in over 100 hundred cities in the country. Originally started here in the Beehive State, Water Lantern Festival was ranked the number one cultural festival by USAToday for the last two years.

Initially founded in Cache County, the event will take place in Davis County and will have personalized lanterns for anyone wanting to honor loved ones. To purchase your tickets, and get 15% off with promo code: GOODTHINGSUTAH, go to Ogden Water Lantern Festival | Tickets on Sale