Watch Disney come to live on the ice

Disney is celebrating 100 years of magic with their on ice performance in Salt Lake City. Don’t miss over 50 characters and 30 musical performances by Mickey, Minnie and various Disney princesses.

Disney on Ice will be at the Vivint Smart Home Arena from November 15th through the 18th and tickets start at $15 each. Discount Opening Night tickets available for only $10 on select seating so act quick!

Tickets are available for purchase online at Ticketmaster.com, charge by phone at 800-745-3000 or in-person at the venue Box Office.