Wasatch Medical is opening a new location in Saint George

Good Things Utah
Posted: / Updated:

How men perform in the bedroom can be a sensitive topic. No man wants to admit they struggle with erectile dysfunction, but a local clinic has a solution that is making a difference for many.

Andrew Rinehart with Wasatch Medical Clinic in Murray said ED is more common than you’d think.

At Wasatch Medical Clinic, they use a new technology called Acoustic Wave Therapy. The technology widens blood vessels, increases blood flow, and gives men the ability to perform naturally,” he said.

Wasatch Medical is opening up a new location in Saint George.

Viewers can call 801-904-3454 for a free consultation with doctors.

For more information on the treatment visit wasatchmedicalclinic.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Table Talk

More Table Talk

Don't Miss

The Mel Robbins Show

Trending Stories

Good Things Utah Sponsors

Good Things Utah Facebook