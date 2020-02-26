Wasatch Brew Pub is the next stop on the Park City Plated Series

The Park City Area Restaurant Association introduces its newest initiative, Park City Plated. The program features a different Park City restaurant each month, offering special menu items for an incredible value to welcome new and returning guests to try their innovative menu creations.

Come and unwind at the top of Main Street in Park City at Wasatch Brew Pub. The first brew pub in Utah, Wasatch has been a local favorite since 1986. Award-winning beers and a full lunch, dinner and weekend brunch menu, make this the perfect place to hit after a day exploring the mountains. Gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan menu is available.

Armando Huerta, Executive Chef at Wasatch Brew Pub was joined by Deena Marie from Good Things Utah to talk about the upcoming event as part of the Park City Plated Series. On February 26th, Wasatch Brew Pub will be hosting a four-course dinner with a beer pairing! Make sure you don’t miss this amazing event.

This story contains sponsored content.