WALLSBURG, Utah (Good Things Utah) – If good local music and fun is your jam, well then mark your calendars and head up to Wallsburg for a good time. The annual Wasatch Boomerfest is taking place August 25th and 26th just a short distance from Heber, Midway and Deer Creek Reservoir.

Rapidly emerging as a ‘must go’ Utah music festival destination. Wasatch Boomerfest is a weekend of fabulous classic rock pouring out melodies in open mountain spaces. Food trucks and craft vendors are close by for concert goers as a dozen top local bands play live for the two-day, family friendly festival. There’s plenty of room for overnight tents and RV dry camping. Free admission is included to the world class Richard W. Erickson Antique & Classic Power Museum next door. Children 12 and under are free.

Wasatch Boomerfest – August 25th and 26th in Wallsburg, Utah.

50 Starks Lane, Wallsburg

Visit WasatchBoomerFest.com for more information about the event.

Receive 50% off tickets with Discount Code: BF50ABC4

Visit RichardEricksonFoundation.org for more details.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by Richard W. Erickson Foundation.