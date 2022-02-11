Warrior strength helps those in recovery and beyond

Frank and Shaunell Young, owners of Founders of Warrior Strength, a 501 (c) 3 non-profit recovery gym were in studio to share the details of their services with people in the recovery community. You do not have to be in recovery to be a member or be involved with Warrior Strength.

Warrior Strength was born in March of 2020 when all other gyms and recovery gyms shut down. The husband and wife team saw an incredible need for human connection within the recovery community, so they started a socially distanced kettlebell class at Liberty Park, and the rest is history!

There is a good balance of people in recovery and people who are not in recovery, and the two believe having a mixture helps reduce stigma surrounding addiction and assists the recovering members with their overall wellness.

Our conversation with Frank and Shaunell covers the importance of physical exercise, and how it helps people who have experienced substance misuse achieve and sustain a healthy lifestyle. They work on more than physical health, such as spiritual, emotional and mental health.

Services offered also include breathwork workshops, community outings to benefit good coaching and injury prevention, emotional safety, benefits of joining community and group training, donations, and community partnerships.

The pair are offering a free month membership, and tell us no one is ever turned away from services due to financial hardship.

For more information, visit www.warriorstrengthgym.com, find Warrior Strength on Facebook here, and Instagram here. We love the good they’re putting into the community!

