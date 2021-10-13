American activist and former First Lady of Utah, Mary Kaye Huntsman, stopped by the studio to educate us on Type 1 Diabetes and talk about the launch of the Warning Signs Campaign.

Mary Kaye and her daughter Liddy are working with global diabetes Beyond Type 1 and the Utah Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics to promote the new campaign.

The goal of the campaign is to increase public knowledge of Type 1 diabetes and prevent the life-threatening complications that can come with late or missed diagnoses. The campaign will also be distributing symptom awareness materials to 740 pediatricians across the state.

Early warning signs of Type 1 diabetes include excessive thirst, frequent urination, tiredness and unexplained weight loss. If you or a loved one is experiencing any of these symptoms talk to your healthcare provider and they can administer blood glucose or urine test to determine a diagnosis and begin treatment.

Type 1 Diabetes onset can happen to anyone at any age and being the mother of a “Type 1 diabetes warrior,” Mary Kaye knows the importance of early diagnosis.

To learn more about Beyond Type 1’s Warning Signs Awareness Campaign and to get involved visit their website, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.