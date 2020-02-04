Warm up with these winter reads

Tiffany Rosenhan stopped by to give us an inside look at the best books for the season. Love the winter vibe our snow covered state gives while setting eyes on reads that will keep your nightstand overflowing with books.
Adults:
- The Little Book of Hygge: Danish Secrets to Happy Living, by: Meik Wiking
- The Snow Child, by: Eowyn Ivy
- The Moscow Rules, by: Antonio J. Mendez
- Terry Tempest Williams
Young Adults:
Middle Grade:
Picture Books:
- The Mitten, by: Jan Brett
- Hortense and the shadow, by: Natalia O’hara
- Children of the Northlights, by: Ingri d’Aulaire
Be sure to pick up Tiffany’s book, Girl From Nowhere. For more information head to www.tiffanyrosenhan.com and follow her on Instagram @Tiffany_Rosenhan and @girlfromnowherebook