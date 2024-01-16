“Native Gardens” has opened at Pioneer Theatre Company and will run through January 27th. Actors Tito Livas who plays “Pablo Del Valle” and Kelly Coffield Park who plays “Virginia Butley” dropped by to give us the details.

The story is a timely one. Rising attorney Pablo and his doctoral candidate (and very pregnant) wife Tania, have just purchased a D.C. home next to a well-established couple with a prize-worthy English garden. But an impending barbecue for Pablo’s colleagues and a delicate disagreement over a long-standing fence line soon spirals into an all-out border dispute, exposing both couples’ notions of race, taste, class, and privilege.

Zacarías’ hilariously biting play sees well-intentioned neighbors turned into feuding enemies in a garden party culture clash for the ages.

Kelly is an New York native who has been acting professionally sinceage 15. She has starred Off-Broadway at the Perry Street Theatre, Second Stage, the Vineyard Theatre and the Women’s Project; and regionally at the Goodman Theater, Seattle Rep, and the Actors Theatre of Louisville.

Tito has been seen at The Old Globe: Destiny of Desire; Pioneer Theatre Company: Fireflies, A Christmas Story:The Musical!, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, In the Heights; to name a few. You may also recognize him from your favorite Hallmark films.

This is a chance to see one of the most produced plays in the country right here at home with an incredible cast, and warm up this winter with a good comedy on stage.

Native Gardens runs from January 12 th -27 th at PioneerTheatre.org