SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH ( Good Things Utah ) – America First Credit Union’s 29th Annual Warm the Soles Program returns for the holidays. The Warm the Soles Program runs from November 1st to December 31st, 2023.

Lack of clothing and shoes is a major reason for student absences, creating barriers to learning and putting students at a disadvantage. For nearly three decades, the Warm the Soles Program has provided 67,500 pairs of new, correctly fitting shoes to children in need. To meet the goal this year, America First is hoping to provide 3,300 pairs of shoes to students in need, covering the five states America First Credit Union serves.

In the holiday season, new members have the chance to accept an exclusive new member offer. New members can get up to $200 by joining America First Credit Union.

Opening a new Share Savings account with Classic Checking, cancel paper statements, and get $100.

Upgrade to Premium Checking and enroll in and use direct deposit and get an additional $100.

Becoming a member brings advantages. This limited-time offer is available until December 31st, 2023.

America First members, employees, and community at large are able to donate.

To donate to their Warm the Soles campaign Click Here.

For more information on becoming a new member Click Here.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

SPONSORED by America First Credit Union