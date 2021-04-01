Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Food bloggers and mama / daughter duo Alyssa and Dianna Bybee of In Fine Taste were here to whip up a yummy Warm Goat Cheese and Spiced Pecan Salad with a Blackberry Vinaigrette! Perfect warm weather food as we head into a lovely spring weekend. Follow these two online at https://infinetaste.com IG @infinetaste Facebook: facebook.com/InFineTaste



Warm Goat Cheese and Spiced Pecan Salad with Blackberry Vinaigrette

INGREDIENTS

For Salad

12 cups Spring Mix

2 cups fresh blackberries

1 cup dates, sliced

12 goat cheese medallions (see recipe)

1 cup spicy sugared pecans (see recipe)

1 cup blackberry vinaigrette (see recipe)

For Spicy Sugared Pecans

1 cup pecan halves

½ cup brown sugar; packed

½ teaspoon black pepper

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

For Blackberry Vinaigrette

1/2 cup fresh or frozen blackberries

1/4 cup olive oil

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

2 Tablespoons sugar

1 Tablespoon fresh red onion, grated

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground mustard

For Goat Cheese Medallions

12 ounce log goat cheese

2 egg whites; beaten

2 cups panko bread crumbs

2 tablespoons butter

INSTRUCTIONS:

For Spicy Sugared Pecans:

1. Pre heat oven to 400 degrees. You can leave them in halves, or chop pecan halves lightly if desired.

2. Place pecan halves in metal baking pan and sprinkle with brown sugar and pepper.

3. Place pan in oven and toast pecans just until sugar melts (about 5 minutes). Stir once during baking. Watch carefully so sugar doesn’t burn, then pour onto aluminum foil sprayed lightly with cooking spray to cool.

For Blackberry Vinaigrette:

1. Rinse blackberries; measure and place in blender. Chop red onion, measure. Add all other ingredients and add to blender and blend until smooth.

2. Place in tightly sealed container and refrigerate until ready to use. Dressing will stay fresh in refrigerator one week. Shake before serving.

For Goat Cheese Medallions

1. Cut goat cheese into ½ inch medallions (1 ounce each). Easiest to use dental floss to cut: place floss under log, then pull floss up each side and cross strands over top of log, and pull. This will easily cut the goat cheese without pressing down on it like a knife would.

2. Gently dip goat cheese medallion into beaten egg whites. Shake off excess egg and place in bowl of panko bread crumbs to coat.

3. Melt 2 Tablespoons butter in medium frying pan on medium heat. Fry crumb covered medallions on each side just until crisp (about 1 minute per side.

4. Place on paper towel covered plate to absorb any excess grease. Serve quickly while cheese is still warm.

TO ASSEMBLE SALAD

1.Toss spring mix with 2/3 cup blackberry vinaigrette. On each individual salad plate place:

– 2 cups spring mix

– 2 goat cheese medallions (place near center)

– Approx. 6 fresh blackberries

– 1 Tablespoon sliced dates

– 1 heaping Tablespoon spicy sugared pecans

– Add another drizzle of vinaigrette if needed.