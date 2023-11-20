SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) – Ward Institute Black Friday special offering confidence-boosting transformations! A gateway to a stunning new you! Unlock exclusive savings: $5555 for breast augmentation or liposuction, $9999 for rhinoplasty or jawline/neck enhancement.

Act fast – limited to the first 10 for each treatment! Mix and match any 3, and save an extra $500! From lip and cheek fillers to signature tox and pico laser – your dream look awaits. Choose 1, buy 6, and get 6 on laser hair removal, HydraFacial, laser peels, chemical peels, and more. Seize the moment, beauty awaits!

Visit WardInstitute.com for more information and to schedule a consultation. Follow @wardinstitute on social media.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by Ward Institute.