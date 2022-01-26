Want to travel for spring break? Better book now

- On GTU this morning – If you’re looking to travel for spring break, now may be the best time to book that plane ticket. New data from travel booking site Hopper shows that current domestic airfare is “relatively low” this month at around $234 round-trip and international airfare is at “historic lows” at $649 round-trip. But these prices aren’t expected to last long. Hopper forecasts domestic air fare will rise an average 7 percent every month until June, with the highest potential price hikes in March. By April 2022, Hopper predicts air fares will reach pre-pandemic prices.
- Plus, if you’re looking to strengthen your relationship with friends this year, two bloggers-turned-friends have the perfect recipe to stay connected. Bloggers Jess Johnston and Amy Weatherly, who connected online and created a bond over social media, created a community to help others connect with friends. “We just ended up talking a lot about friendship and realized that that was a common thing that was really important to us,” Johnston told “Good Morning America.” The two started a website called Sister I Am With You, which now helps over 1 million followers get real about friendship. Their book, “I’ll Be There For You (But I’ll Be Wearing Sweatpants),” which was written to inspire others to embrace authentic friendships and build the friendships they want, will be released Tuesday, Jan. 25.
- And one woman shares her story of a new life after divorce and how it looked different than she ever imagined: ‘I separated from my partner of 17 years in early 2018. As the dust settled, we committed to amicable coparenting and sold our family home. After a year of living in a swanky apartment that felt more like a hotel than a home, I called my Realtor. I knew it was going to be impossible to find a duplex or condo in Washington, DC, on my self-employed, single-mom budget. I knew the demands of homeownership, having bought three houses during my marriage. But I wanted to own again as an investment for my future. To be able to do this, I found another single mom with the same needs as mine — space, comfort, a home — to live with. It’s been a life changer for not only us but also our children.’ To read more about her decision click here: https://sports.yahoo.com/bought-house-another-single-mom-170756100.html
the hottest new milk substitute is all about spuds! And speaking of spicy, we are sharing the hot sauce that Utahns love and saying goodbye to our long time Audio Engineer. Carl has been behind the scenes making us all sound amazing since the first day of the show. Carl we will miss you!