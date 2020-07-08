Want to take a good photo? Try these Utah hot spots

If you love taking a good photo – we are sharing the good spots along the Wasatch Front. These are the colorful locales that will have friends oohing and ahhing over your pictures.

My love of street art began with participating as an artist in chalk art festivals, but when becoming a mom extinguished my desire to spend 14+ hours sitting on the concrete, my eyes went skyward and were opened to the myriad of stunning local murals. My obsession progressed to dragging my daughters to all kinds of weird locales just to get their picture in front of a brightly colored wall, because the hues made their photos POP! When insomnia kept me up at night, I strolled the city streets via Google Maps, searching for my next brick wall conquest.

At first I hoarded my finds, wishing to scope them out myself before sharing, but as my list of treasured urban art grew, so did my my bursting desire to share – and so this map was born. This is the map I wanted to stumble upon in the infancy of my wall affair, but when it was nowhere to be found, I realized I’d have to create it myself.

Bookmark this page, as this master list of Northern Utah’s colored walls and murals is ever-growing. I’ll continue to add to it as I find more hot spots, as well as adding more info about each one, including larger pictures, artist’s names, and the direction the wall faces, so you can plan for best photo lighting.

*Notice: These walls are all considered private property, and I am in no way encouraging trespassing by publishing this list. If you visit, please exercise courtesy and caution. Also, and unfortunately, walls change, and we don’t always know about these changes to make map updates. Be sure to verify that what you’re looking for is still there before traveling to avoid any heartache!

