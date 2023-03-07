- On Good Things Utah this morning – Not getting enough sleep? It could be shortening your life, a new study suggests. According to research from the American College of Cardiology released Thursday, getting the right amount of good sleep each night can play a role in heart and overall health, which could in turn add years to your life. The data also suggests that about 8% of deaths could be attributed to poor sleep patterns. Dr. Frank Qian, co-author of the study and clinical fellow in medicine at Harvard Medical School, told CBS News that sleep impacts many aspects of health, from hormones and metabolism to mental health and memory. From his and his team’s analysis, he was most surprised with the “potential life expectancy gain… with just fairly simple sleep quality improvements.”
- The qualities they identified include:
- –Getting 7-8 hours of sleep a night
- –Having trouble falling asleep no more than twice a week
- –Having trouble staying asleep no more than twice a week
- –Not using sleep medications
- –Waking up feeling rested at least five days a week
- While this may resemble a typical nightly routine for some, for others, especially those who rely on medication for a solid night of sleep, meeting the goals on this list could pose a challenge. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than a third of Americans don’t get enough sleep on a regular basis. The study found that for those who reported meeting all five of the sleep measures listed, life expectancy was 4.7 years greater for men and 2.4 years greater for women, compared to people who met only one or none of the criteria on the list.
- At the end of the show – If you’ve been dreaming about owning a luxurious kitchen, you might be thinking about investing in new appliances and renovations. And while there’s a time and place for such decisions, it’s possible to get the job done without spending a ton of cash. In fact, in many cases, simply updating the smaller details in your cooking space is enough to create a high-end look.
- Replace fluorescent lighting.
- Mark Lavender, principal designer and founder of M. Lavender Interiors, recommends switching out your fluorescent ceiling fixture for an LED version with 2700K lightbulbs. “This will warm up the room and make it look less industrial while providing sufficient light,” he tells Hunker. Also, “if space permits, add a lamp to your island or kitchen table.”
- Paint the cabinets.
- One of the easiest ways to make your kitchen look more luxurious is to paint the cabinets, Lavender says. He suggests choosing a semi-gloss or gloss finish to create a stylishly expensive look. “Colored cabinets are becoming more popular,” he adds, so painting them a shade other than a standard neutral hue is the way to go.
- Update cabinet hardware.
- As Lauren DeBello, interior designer and founder of Lauren DeBello Interior, tells Hunker, “If you’re trying to make your kitchen look more expensive, update your hardware.” She adds that hardware is like the jewelry of the kitchen, noting that if you “accessorize well, you can take a simple outfit to the next level. It’s the same in your home.” We hope you join us for these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on Good Things Utah.
