Want to get paid for watching dog movies?

Did you know that Love Your Pet Day is on February 20? Well, it is, and it gives you one more reason to spoil your furry friend. And Pettable, a company that assists with emotional support animals, has an opportunity for you to cash in on your love of pets. The company is offering one lucky person the chance to watch six feel-good movies about dogs and be paid $1,000 to do it. The movies may be familiar to anyone who is a fan of pups on the big screen and include Marley & Me, A Dog's Journey, Because of Winn-Dixie, Eight Below, Lady and the Tramp, and The Call of the Wild. Once you finish watching the movies, you'll have to write up a 1,000-word blog post about the experience, ranking them based on your thoughts.
- And the famous Utah World War Two veteran known as the Candy Bomber has now died. The Berlin Airlift Historical Foundation announced the passing of Colonel Gail Halverson on Facebook this morning. They say, “the impact and legacy he leaves behind is immeasurable, not only his friends and family, but on the entire world.” Halvorsen became known as the candy bomber for dropping candy to children in war-torn Germany during the Berlin Airlift after WWII.
- Plus, Stevie Nicks gave Katy Perry advice about rivalries, and it’s a lesson for us all. Nicks had some valuable career advice for Perry that’s pretty relatable. It’s hard not to compare yourself to others when you work in a competitive industry, but Stevie Nicks has no time for rivalries. The Fleetwood Mac singer recently spoke to The New Yorker and recalled a conversation she had with Katy Perry around 10 years ago during which the “Firework” singer asked Nicks who her rivals are in the music industry. “And I said, ‘I don’t have rivals.’ And her big blue eyes got bigger and bluer. And I said, ‘No, Katy, I don’t, and neither do you. You are Katy Perry, you’re who you are, you do what you do and you’re great at it. I’m Stevie Nicks, I do what I do and I’m great at it. We don’t have rivals. That’s just ridiculous,'” Nicks shared.
- Finally, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has swung to new heights at the box office. Over the weekend, Tom Holland’s latest outing as Peter Parker/Spider-Man became the third-highest grossing film domestically of all time, beating 2009’s “Avatar” in the process. “No Way Home” now has $760.9 million to date, compared to “Avatar” at $760.5 million. The only two films now ahead of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” are 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame” sitting at $858.3 million and 2015’s “Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens” with a grand total of $936.6 million.
Even if your cat sticks to the indoors, it's nice to mix it up sometimes and bring them for a safe adventure outside. And whether you're out for a walk through the neighborhood, out running errands and want to bring a companion with you, or taking your pet to a vet, the best cat strollers make transportation easier. And once you start getting into cat gear, there's no end to the fun you can have with your furball.