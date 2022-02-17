Want to get paid for watching dog movies?

(NEXSTAR) — Coca-Cola is trying to step out of its comfort zone — sort of — to provide customers with "magical" flavors as part of its new Coca-Cola Creations line. Its first venture? A space-inspired drink.

Starlight, soon available in both original and zero-sugar options, has the well-known appearance of Coca-Cola, but when held up to the light, it appears almost red or purple. The company describes the drink's color as being "inspired by the light of the stars." In fact, Starlight's hue appears nearly like the red seen in the below photo taken by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope late last year, showing gas left behind by a supernova.