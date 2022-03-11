- On GTU this morning – Getting married is expensive, no matter where you have your wedding. But, destination weddings can be incredibly pricey and are often considered out of reach for most couples. But the capital region of Italy, Lazio, has an incentive that might tempt even the most budget-minded pairs to think about going abroad for their wedding or civil union. The region, home to the city of Rome, is offering couples who get married in Lazio €2,000 (about $2,214) that they can put toward wedding expenses. Time Out reports that in recent years, the number of weddings that happen in the region each year has dropped from 15,000 to 9,000. By offering this money for couples to put toward their big day, Lazio officials are hoping it will pay off in bringing more tourist dollars to a region in desperate need of it. After two years of a pandemic that hit Italy particularly hard, this program has a fund of €10 million to bring back businesses to industries most affected.
The Transportation Security Administration is extending the mask mandate on public transportation until April 18, according to a White House official and a TSA official. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will work with government agencies to help inform a revised policy framework for when the mask rules can be lifted during this time, said the White House official. The requirement was set to expire on March 18 after having been extended twice before.
Russia's aggression against Ukraine has rocked the petroleum market, and Americans already see this reflected in rising gas prices at the pump. AAA reports that the national gas price average of $4.32 a gallon for regular fuel is 59 cents higher than just a week ago; 84 cents higher than a month ago, and $1.50 higher than a year ago; it's also the highest price in American history. And that price is expected to continue to rise. Motorists will need to be mindful that commuting and road trips will cost more in the foreseeable future. Car shoppers should keep this in mind, prioritizing fuel economy in making their choice. Now is as good a time as ever to fine-tune your driving strategies and techniques to maximize your fuel economy and ease the squeeze on your wallet. Consumer Reports experts pulled together this series of test-proven tips to help drivers save money.
Does the world have more wheels or doors? This philosophical question was asked by Auckland, New Zealand, resident Ryan Nixon on Twitter March 5 and users had a lot to say about it. Nixon posted a poll on his feed pondering the issue and fans were able to choose their answer. "My mates and I are having the STUPIDEST debate … And I am here for it," Nixon tweeted. "Do you think there are more doors or wheels in the world?" Out of 223,347 votes, 46.4% of people voted for more doors while 53.6% picked wheels.
It's hard to ignore hunger, a powerful drive designed to get your attention and keep the body from starving. Regular meals that fill the stomach and intestines should calm it down, but what if you're always ravenous for another bite of food, no matter how much you eat? Hunger is complicated and can have many different triggers, said Dr. Monique Tello, a clinical instructor at Harvard Medical School, practicing physician and director of research and academic affairs for the healthy lifestyle program at Massachusetts General Hospital.