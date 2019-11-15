Want to get ahead of the shopping game? Check out the 2019 Christmas Gift Show

Have you got any Holiday or Christmas decorations up yet? We are still easing into Thanksgiving after all. However, there are those already shopping and buying gifts! If you are one of those ahead of the game, you should check out a 3-day event called the Salt Lake Family Christmas Gift Show.

Today is the first day and the doors opened at 10am. The Christmas Gift Show features booths selling specialized items you can’t buy at the mall like: bath bombs, make-and-take crafts, children clothing, hunting knives, treats, something for everyone in your family. While you are doing your Christmas shopping, stop on by!

Salt Lake Family Christmas Gift Show

Where: Mountain America Expo Center

When: Nov. 15th Friday 10am – 9pm,

Nov. 16th Saturday 9am – 9pm,

Nov. 17th Sunday 10am – 5pm

Website: FamilyChristmasGiftShow.com

This article contains sponsored content.