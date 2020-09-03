Want to be better looking? Try being more generous

  • On Good Things Utah today – Should we stop asking, “How are you doing?” One woman says the question seems impersonal and cold. We think it’s polite. What do you think, is it an outdated greeting in the era of COVID-19?
  • Plus, the new trend in beauty is generosity! Three separate studies show that there is a direct link between how giving you are and how good looking you appear. No wonder Utahns are so darn beautiful!
  • And it’s the Hollywood shoe trend that everyone is talking about. Would you wear a slip on with a kitten heel? It doesn’t look comfortable? But here’s what does look comfy…Birkenstock sandals! British Vogue is calling them the comfort shoe of 2020. So can we get Reagan to take off her heels and slip on a pair? Watch our Thursday Hot Topics and find out!
Nicea DeGering
Nicea loves morning television in Utah! A self-proclaimed “night person,“ she has been getting up and hopping onto the Good Things Utah set for over a decade now.

