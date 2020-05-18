Want to adopt George Clooney? Same. But we can’t. But what about the furry version? This beautiful cat, named simply Clooney, is easy going. His favorite hobbies include wrestling, eating slippers, bird watching, and eating. He gets along well with other dogs and cats. He’s on a special diet, so potential new owners will need to take that into account to make sure he goes to the purrrrfect forever home.
Want to meet Clooney? Email Best Friends at utahadoptions@bestfriends.org for a virtual meet and greet, then an outdoor socially distanced meet and greet.