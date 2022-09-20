- Coming up today on Good Things Utah – It’s our GTU Travel Show and we have everything you need to know before you book that next trip. And speaking of booking, it’s time to schedule that holiday travel! “Flight schedules for September and October are down by 15% compared to pre-pandemic levels, and carriers are reducing September flights by 5% compared to what was planned at the start of the summer,” Airlines for America spokeswoman Marli Collier said. “Airlines set their schedules months in advance and are constantly evaluating to optimize performance and prioritize smooth operations.” American Airlines, which operates the majority of flights out of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, recently published its final schedule for November that showed 30,000 fewer flights. A spokesman for American Airlines, Brian Metham, said the airline works off what it calls a “placeholder schedule,” which is published about a year in advance, and adjusts it closer to the time the flights are scheduled. Its final schedule is published about 100 days in advance, he said. On average, American operates nearly 5,300 departures daily nationwide.
- Plus, if you love sailing and experiencing different cultures, why not take the leap and live your life at sea? It might sound like a wild idea, but Storylines is helping make that dream a reality thanks to the residential sea community it plans to launch in 2025. Residents can purchase one of the ship’s 547 fully furnished residences and spend a lifetime onboard, exploring the world and enjoying the amenities. The 741-foot-long and 98-foot-wide MV Narrative is not only home to the apartments, but it also comes with plenty of entertainment. Twenty dining and bar venues, a microbrewery, a marina landing with personal watercraft, three pools with sundecks, a pet exercise area, a business center, and a beauty salon are just some of the amenities that await residents. There is also a 10,000-book library, art studio, movie theater, and bowling alley that residents can use at their leisure. For those that are into fitness, Storylines has a 10,000-square-foot health and wellness center with a medical clinic on board that includes a doctor, nurse, pharmacist, nutritionist, and physiotherapist. The facilities also include a hospital for emergency medicine and a helicopter landing pad for medical evacuations. The apartments vary in size, and several semi-customizable floor plans are already available for purchase. Choices range from a $1 million, 237-square-foot studio home to an $8 million, 1,970-square-foot four-bedroom, two-floor home. There are also a limited number of 24-year leases starting at $647,000.
- And it’s important to understand what healthy boundaries are. Healthy boundaries are essential to any of your relationships, whether you’re dealing with coworkers, friends or family. Setting boundaries for what you consider acceptable conduct is vital to your mental and personal health. Healthy boundaries start by identifying the behaviors, characteristics and actions that make you comfortable versus those that make you uncomfortable. If a family member’s invasive, rude or careless behavior and actions are causing you mental anguish or anxiety, it’s time to put some healthy boundaries in place. Some of the benefits to setting healthy boundaries with family members include:
- Maintaining your self-care and self-respect.
- Communicating your needs in a relationship.
- Making time and room in your life for positive interactions.
- Relationships with family members are often ones that people value the most. Having boundaries in place to enable a healthy familial relationship is vital to your overall mental and emotional well-being. We hope you join us for these Hot Topics and so much more on our Good Things Utah Travel Show.
