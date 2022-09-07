- On Good Things Utah this morning- Get out that pencil! Students who take notes by hand have higher GPA, remember more than those who type on digital devices. Maybe having iPads and computers become a regular part of the classroom isn’t the best idea after all. Kids who write their notes by hand may get higher grades than their peers, according to new research. A recent poll asked 2,000 parents whether or not they’ve noticed a preference for digital or analog studying habits in their children between six and 18 years-old. Although typing (34%) proved slightly more popular than handwriting (30%), the latter group had a higher median GPA (3.2) than the overall average (2.9).
- Plus, want to reduce your risk for dementia? Slap on a step counter and start tallying your steps — you’ll need between 3,800 and 9,800 each day to reduce your risk of mental decline, according to a new study. People between the ages of 40 and 79 who took 9,826 steps per day were 50% less likely to develop dementia within seven years, the study found. Furthermore, people who walked with “purpose” – at a pace over 40 steps a minute – were able to cut their risk of dementia by 57% with just 6,315 steps a day. “It is a brisk walking activity, like a power walk,” said study coauthor Borja del Pozo Cruz, an adjunct associate professor at the University of Southern Denmark in Odense, Denmark, and senior researcher in health sciences for the University of Cadiz in Spain. Even people who walked approximately 3,800 steps a day at any speed cut their risk of dementia by 25%, the study found. “That would be enough, at first, for sedentary individuals,” said del Pozo Cruz in an email.
- And there’s no shortage of advice for getting through difficult times. Unfortunately, most of that advice is either painfully unrealistic or reeks of toxic positivity. Solid advice that is both helpful and comforting is hard to come by, which is why this advice is going viral for all the right reasons. One woman says this: ‘My grandmother once gave me a tip:
- In difficult times, you move forward in small steps. Do what you have to do, but little by little. Don’t think about the future, or what may happen tomorrow. Wash the dishes. Remove the dust. Write a letter. Make a soup. You see? You are advancing step by step. Take a step and stop. Rest a little. Praise yourself. Take another step. Then another. You won’t notice, but your steps will grow more and more. And the time will come when you can think about the future without crying.’
Drinks at Starbucks that are under 5 bucks and makeup at Sephora that a former employee says is worth splurging on! "I highly recommend checking out all of the Sephora Collection lines. Sephora is owned by LVMH (Louis Vuitton) and though the brand's packaging is simple, the formulas are amazing. The Best Skin Ever foundation is one of my favorite base products because it's the perfect formula for my dry skin. This $20 long-wearing foundation has light to medium coverage and a natural, dewy" finish.https://news.yahoo.com/worked-sephora-4-years-10-141100465.html?fr=yhssrp_catchall