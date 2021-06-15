Wanna feel old? A popular Spice Girls’ hit turns 25

- On Good Things Utah this morning – Chrissy Teigen is apologizing for her past bullying and “awful” behavior on social media. Last month, after TV personality Courtney Stodden opened up about being bullied by the cookbook author when they were younger, Chrissy issued an apology on Twitter and subsequently took a break from her accounts. On Monday, in a lengthy statement published to Medium and shared on her Instagram, she admitted to “being a troll” and expressed deep regret for her actions. “I want you to know I’ve been sitting in a hole of deserved global punishment, the ultimate ‘sit here and think about what you’ve done’,” she wrote. “Not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven’t felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I’ve said in the past.”
- Plus, ‘Wannabe’ feeling old right now? Spice Girls’ hit turns 25 and fans share stories. If you’re feeling a little dated by that news, the gals of the group (Melanie Chisholm, Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell, Melanie Brown and Emma Bunton) want to hear from you! The ladies posted fun memories to social media.
- And a new fan theory about the animated childhood classic “Finding Nemo” smells a little fishy? Fans young and old will remember the heartbreaking scene in which clownfish Nemo is separated from his father. However, on the “Just the Nobodys” podcast, the hosts conjectured that the character of Nemo never actually existed. In a “Beautiful Mind”-like twist of fate, Marlin — Nemo’s father, voiced by Albert Brooks — has just been imagining his son as a way to cope with the loss of his wife, Nemo’s mother, and their kids. It may sound ridiculous at first, but there could be some truth to this theory — at least according to the podcasters.
- And at the end of the show, breaking news – McDonald’s has a secret menu and there is nine dollar cake on it! Reagan shows us the Tiktok video that has since gone viral. Hope you join us for the first hour of GTU on this Tuesday morning.