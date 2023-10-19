Join the walk on Saturday, Oct. 21 and be a part of the effort to find a cure for Alzheimer's Disease

ST. GEORGE, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Hundreds of loved ones, caregivers and supporters of Utahns living with Alzheimer’s disease will join together Saturday, Oct. 21, for the St. George Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

One of seven Alzheimer’s Association of Utah Walks to End Alzheimer’s in 2023, the Walk in St. George will raise funds to provide essential services to families and support research to find a cure. The Walk has a fundraising goal of $24,000. Collectively, the seven Utah Walks have a target of $404,500.

More than 34,000 Utahns are among 6.7 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s, the seventh-leading cause of death and the only leading disease without a prevention or cure.

“This disease annually kills more people than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined,” said Desiree Anderson, Development manager for the Alzheimer’s Association of Utah. “It’s time we put an end to Alzheimer’s.”

The proceeds from the Walks are the primary source of funds for the Alzheimer’s Association of Utah, enabling it to continue to provide the information, programs and services for those who receive an Alzheimer’s diagnosis, as well as services for their family and caregivers. All of those services are provided at no charge.

The Promise Garden flowers have meaning and signifcance at each walk.

Blue represents someone living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia

represents someone living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia Purple is for those who have lost a someone to the disease.

is for those who have lost a someone to the disease. Yellow represents someone who is currently supporting or caring for a person living with Alzheimer’s.

represents someone who is currently supporting or caring for a person living with Alzheimer’s. Orange is for those who support the cause and the Association’s vision of a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.

All funds raised through Walk to End Alzheimer’s further the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association. The Alzheimer’s Association is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax-deductible.

Click here for more information about the Walk to End Alzheimer’s St. George event.

Event Information

Schedule of Events: Festivities begin at 9:00 a.m. | Ceremony starts at 10:00 a.m.

Location: Red Cliffs Mall | 1770 Red Cliffs Drive St. George, UT 84770 |

And visit Alz.org/Utah for more information about the Utah Chapter. Or call the free 24/7 Alzheimer’s Association Helpline at 800-272-3900

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by Alzheimer’s Association Utah.