BLUFFDALE, UTAH – (Good Things Utah) It’s Native American Heritage Month and the American Indian Services is hosting the Mocc Walk to celebrate! Chauma Kee-Jensen shared that the Mocc Walk is a two-mile walk with food trucks! The first 100 people will get a $10 voucher to Jurassic Taco, the kids’ craft corner and more! Held on November 5 at Wardle Fields in Bluffdale.

At American Indian Services, there are three main programs that the nonprofit has. The first is the University and College Scholarship, Trade Scholarship and a six week free summer program for students living on or near a reservation focused on STEM programs. They focus on helping students to live their dreams.

November 8 is Giving Tuesday. By donating to the American Indian Services,

November 19 they are partnering with Kendra Scott Jewelry in City Creek, and on November 22, Light the World comes to play. Light the World partners with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints to fundraise and take donations.

Website: www.americanindianservices.org

Mocc Walk: www.moccwalk.org

Facebook: American Indian Services – Home | Facebook

Instagram: American Indian Services (@americanindianservices)