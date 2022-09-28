Say goodbye to your heat tools. Rachel Sisneros, owner of CozyConfidence shared her secret to perfect heatless curls. Just over a year ago, she launched a new product that took the beauty world by storm. The curl band is made of sherpa and unlike other heatless curl methods, it is comfortable to sleep in. Wrap it up before bed and wake up feeling fabulous.

Here’s how it works- First, start with dry hair and then lightly spray with water just to dampen a little. Place the bad on the crown of your head and begin wrapping. Sisneros demonstrated how to wrap each section of hair to create optimal curls that will last for days!

Heatless curls save your hair from heat damage, saves time, and is an instant confidence booster. Find CozyConfidence online and social media. Plus, get 15% off with the code: GTU15

Website: cozyconfidence.com

Instagram: @cozyconfidence

Facebook: @cozyconfidence

TikTok: @cozyconfidence