PLEASANT GROVE, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Be a little high maintenance to be low maintenance when it matters most. That’s what Kaylie Harmon likes to say. She is a local Brow Lamination and Lash Lift Artist. She joined us on the show to share about the latest beauty trends taking the world by storm.

She helps clients enhance their natural beauty by creating brows and lashes that compliment their face. Brow laminations and lash lifts help you wake up feeling confident and decrease the time it takes to fill in your brows or put on mascara. Each service lasts about 6-8 weeks depending on your natural hair shedding cycle. It’s a cheaper and less painful alternative to micro blading and lash extensions.

One thing that sets Harmon apart is that she offers “Silent appointments”. Sometimes it can feel overwhelming to have to keep conversation with a stylist when you’re mentally drained. Clients can ask for a silent appointment where no talking is necessary. They can just lay there, relax, and recharge.

