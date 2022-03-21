On the road to victory, Sprinkles who is in the running for being the next Cadbury Bunny joined hour one of GTU! Out of all 10,000 entries, Sprinkles has made it to be one of the top 10 finalists. Kelly and Elise Velasco are asking viewers for their help in leading Sprinkles to be the next Cadbury Bunny.

Sprinkles is a sweet sugar glider from American Fork. The Velascos saw a flier online about the competition and it wasn’t too long Velasco wanted to sign Sprinkles up. And before the Velascos knew it, Sprinkles had made the top 10.

If Sprinkles wins she will have the chance to be in a commercial and win 5,000 dollars. Sprinkles the sugar glider sure could use the support of fellow Utahns. Voting ends on the 22nd of March.

Spread the word and help Sprinkles win! For more information on how to vote visit

Website: www.bunnytryouts.cadburyusa.com