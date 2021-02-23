Vote for this local single mom to become a cover girl

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Christina De La Cruz is a quarter-finalist for Inked magazine’s cover girl contest. This local single mother of five is busy with her children who range in age from eight to sixteen! Not only does she mom hard, but she works as a corrections officer, and deals with multiple sclerosis. What a warrior woman! She tells us to strive to be the hero of our own story, not the victim.

We learn Christina’s six tattoos all have a deep and personal story, and to win the coveted cover girl spot, she’s in need of online votes now through Thursday, February 25th to make it to the semi-finalist round!

Her messages are inspiring.

No matter how bad you’ve been treated, you can become whatever you want.

No matter the body image issues you may have, you can fulfill dreams.

You can work to be on a magazine cover.

You don’t have to pose nude if you don’t want to.

Be the heroine in your life, not the victim.

Love all people. Attach no conditions. Cross oceans for them. Climb mountains for them.

Life isn’t about what you gain; it’s about what you give.

Love your life. Beautify all things in your life.

We’d love to see this local lady land the cover! Vote for Christina: cover.inkedmag.com Follow along with her journey at IG: @limited.edition.cruz