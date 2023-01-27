PARK CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – In the last 10 years, over 160 species have been declared extinct by the IUCN, and even more are currently endangered. Jared Turner, founder of the non-profit organization Voice of the Vanishing, is trying to help these endangered animals and prevent their extinction.

Voice of the Vanishing is an organic clothing brand whose mission is to protect critically endangered species. Jared’s company sends 51% of the profits from his apparel to the front lines to preserve 15 different species that are on the verge of extinction. Some of these species include the Pygmy Sloth, which has only 60 individual animals left, and the Malayan Tiger, with only 200 individual animals left alive in the whole world.

This company is passionate about conservation, and Jared said that he started selling clothing to try a different method to raising money for conservation. The for-profit model Voice of the Vanishing uses allows for a majority of the profit to be used for protecting these endangered animals.

Jared hopes that this company will raise awareness and help protect these animals so that the next generation of children will be able to see these animals in the wild. You can find and message Voice of the Vanishing on Instagram at @voiceofthevanishing or can go to their website at voiceofthevanishing.com to support their mission and help save these endangered species!