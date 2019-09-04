It’s Fan X time again in Salt Lake City, September 5th through 7th and we are talking all things cosplay! Lara Preston aka Viva Wonder Woman stopped by to tell us about her exciting career as her favorite character.

Lara tells us her love of Wonder Woman started at age four, and since then she’s made over sixty-three versions of the costume. Her collection includes a replica of the most recent Wonder Woman film costume, an SLC Fan X version in the signature colors, a pink breast cancer awareness version, and a Disney princes inspired ball gown! The idea behind the gown being that Wonder Woman is one princess who doesn’t need saving, or the help of a fairy godmother!

Lara has her own company that makes Wonder Woman costumes for a variety of events, she travels to Comic-Con conventions as the character, and also started her own non-profit. She enjoys her appearances for kids in hospitals, women and children in shelters, homeless vets, assisted living centers, schools, and looking for “any way I could be a superhero in my own community.”

Deena had a blast experiencing a taste of what Lara does regularly, stepping into one of her beautiful costume creations and embodying the icon that is Wonder Woman!

More on Lara at etsy.com/shop/VivaWonderWoman