Christie and Zuri are leaving Utah this fall to join a new herd and expand their family

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – African elephants, Christie (37) and Zuri (14) will be leaving Utah’s Hogle Zoo for another currently undisclosed zoo this fall – so now is the time to see the elephants before they go. After a comprehensive evaluation, Utah’s Hogle Zoo made the decision that Christie and Zuri will be transferred together to another Association of Zoos and Aquariums accredited zoo this fall.

The move will give the beloved elephants the opportunity to join a larger herd and have offspring within their prime reproductive windows.

The team at Utah’s Hogle Zoo will use years of knowledge to work with Christie and Zuri on their crate training and transpiration. The Elephant Team at Utah’s Hogle Zoo received the 2023 Excellence in Animal Training award by the American Assocation of Zoo Keepers.

If you are visiting the zoo, you may see bracelets on the elephant’s ankles. These are like seat belts, or, feet belts, if you will. They will give additional stability and comfort during their journey this fall. They wear them as part of their training to get used to feeling them on their ankles for longer periods of time. These bracelets don’t bother the elephants and will ensure that they travel securely and safely.

You can save $2 on general admission when you buy your tickets online, so come say farewell to Christie and Zuri!

For more zoo information, go to hoglezoo.org and follow Utah’s Hogle Zoo on Instagram or Facebook to see daily schedules, including keeper chats, animal demonstrations and upcoming events.

