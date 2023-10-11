LAYTON, MURRAY, PLEASANT GROVE AND RIVERTON, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Has Christmas arrived early this year?

Nuttall’s Sewing Center is hosting one of it’s biggest sales of the year on Saturday, October 14th at all four of its Utah locations. It’s the Annual Super Saturday Sale! Everything in the store is on sale – fabrics, notions, machines and machine accessories.

The stores will open at 9:00 a.m. for 1 hour specials, including 35% off Quilt Print Fabrics, Holiday Prints and Cuddle Soft Fabrics.

Nuttall’s says this is the best pricing of the year on sewing machines. Nuttall’s carries Bernina, Brother, Babylock, Janome, Juki, Handi Quilter, and Grace. You could even qualify to receive a free cabinet with purchase of select machine models – be sure to ask a Nuttall’s representative about that.

And don’t forget about Nuttall’s local support and classes. Experts are available to coach you on every sewing machine purchased. Stop in the store and explore!

Visit NuttallBernina.com to shop online or to find a Nuttall’s Sewing Center nearest you – Layton, Murray, Riverton, and Pleasant Grove.

Sponsored by Nuttall’s Sewing Center.