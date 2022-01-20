Virtual Sundance festivities and a special performance

This year’s Sundance festivities are still on, but they will be virtual. Singer-songwriter and co-founder of LA punk band X, John Doe, joined us virtually to update viewers on this year’s Sundance events.

Unfortunately, Doe will be not be performing live at the ASCAP Music Cafe. However, he will be performing virtually. We enjoyed a virtual performance titled, “Never Coming Back.” In addition, he has a new solo album coming out later in the year.

John Doe is currently working on musical side projects including work with the Knitters, Jill Sobule, and The Sadies. He continues to write poetry and has even taught workshops from time to time. He currently lives north of San Francisco, California, but is looking forward to sharing his music virtually in Utah.

The Sundance ASCAP Music Café Performers will perform Friday, January 21 starting at 5PM ET / 3PM MT / 2PM PT. For more info visit https://www.ascap.com/sundance2022

