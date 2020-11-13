Virtual Santa visits, book readings, and performances

Since we might be a little more inclined to stay home with the emergency order in place, we’ve got a list of events you can do virtually!

12 Minutes Max is a livestream event with the Salt Lake Public Library that happens Sunday at 2 pm. 12 Minutes Max is a curated monthly experimental performance series, presented by the Salt Lake City Public Library, featuring new works and works-in-progress by local artists in many disciplines: dance, music, film, theater, writing, performance art and the like. Each event includes three varied performances, with a short Q&A after each piece. Steven Stallings Cardenas will screen his recent film “Anoche”, which he calls, “an ode to my abuelo who tirelessly works for his dreams.” Steven is an artist, musician, and filmmaker now based in Portland, Oregon who graduated from BYU. There is also a modern dancer showcasing her work, and a musician

services.slcpl.org

Next Wednesday on November 18th at 6 pm, join the Kings English Bookshop where you can watch bestselling author Keir Graff in a presentation of his new middle reader novel, The Tiny Mansion. This free, virtual event will take place on Crowdcast. Buy your copy of The Tiny Mansion from The King’s English Bookshop and receive an autographed bookplate while supplies last. Young aspiring authors take note: three attendees will be randomly selected during the virtual event to receive a free critique of up to 10 pages by Keir himself! As for The Tiny Mansion, it’s an adventure of a twelve-year-old who must endure a summer living off-the-grid with her family in a tiny home. The last thing she wants is to spend her summer vacation squished into a tiny house. www.crowdcast.io/e/keir-graff–the-tiny/register





Tracy Aviary Virtual Little Chicks classes put on by the Tracy Aviary educators and birds online for a fun-filled morning designed for toddlers. They had one earlier this week, and they’ll have another on Wednesday November 18th at 10 am. You and your little ones can join Tracy Aviary educators and birds online. Virtual classes will include a visit with one of their favorite feathered friends, a fun craft (for pick-up or delivery), a movement activity, a sing-along song, and an engaging story aligning with our age-appropriate themes. Classes are designed for kids 2-5 years old to attend with their adult. They recommend adults being nearby if not directly with the child. You can register to take classes in the full series or individually. Registration for each class includes two admission tickets (one adult, one child) to visit Tracy Aviary at your convenience. tracyaviary.org/littlechicks





Virtual Santa Visits! Hosted by Chat books, It’s a free 10-minute experience that is the perfect safe and socially distanced way for your child to tell Santa thier Christmas list, and get your Christmas card all in one! Chatbooks will provide all attendees with a code so they can print their photo with Santa as a card. It’s a zoom call, it’s personal, and a ton of fun. Santa Visits will be held Friday, Nov 27 and Saturday, Nov 28. Reservations will open on Thursday, Nov 19 at 9am PT so mark your calendars. Sign up here: chatbooks.com/free-virtual-santa-visit